Vacant mill catches fire, 4 homes damaged in massive Winchendon blaze

WINCHENDON, Mass. — Firefighters battled a massive blaze that started in a vacant mill building and spread to multiple other structures in Winchendon early Friday morning.

According to the Fire Chief, crews responded to the three-story abandoned structure on Lincoln Avenue after multiple calls came in around 3:38 a.m.

Upon arrival, the building was found fully involved in flames.

Officials say the fire spread beyond the main structure, extending across the street to two additional mill buildings.

Four homes located behind the primary building were evacuated, with some suffering damage, including melted siding.

Firefighters faced several challenges while battling the fire, including limited access due to the dead-end street.

Power to nearby homes has been shut off, and National Grid crews are on scene after power lines were burned through during the fire.

The building is believed to have once housed “White Mountain Freezer Inc.,” a company that manufactured ice cream freezers.

At this time, officials do not believe anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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