Utility poles damaged in apparent hit-and-run crash in Newbury

NEWBURY, Mass. — A hit-and-run crash took down utility poles and caused a street closure in Newbury on Monday.

Central Street was shut down beginning at 5:00 p.m. Monday night.

No one was hurt but dozens of houses lost power.

Police say it appears a tractor-trailer got caught on a wire but the alleged vehicle did not stay at the scene.

Two poles were broken in half and several others were damaged.

Anyone with information of the crash is asked to call police.

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