US Women’s Olympic hockey heroes return to Boston, honored by state and city leaders

BOSTON — The Olympic Gold Medalists from Team USA are back in Boston.

Hundreds lined up inside View Boston at the top of the Prudential Center to meet them Monday night.

“I was a bit nervous at first, but it was fun,” said Charley Foster, a nine-year-old who plays goalie for her hockey team in Dedham.

“Them just waiting in the lines, it means so much to have the support, we obviously had an experience of a lifetime, but so excited to be back in Boston and be able to play for the city,” said Haley Winn, who won Gold for Team USA.

These four women also play for the Boston Fleet.

Three of them brought home gold medals representing the U.S. while one of them came home with bronze while playing for Switzerland.

“Everyone contributed and so to be a part of this team is something I’ll remember forever,” said Megan Keller, who won Gold for Team USA.

Keller scored the golden goal to win the game in overtime against Canada.

She says that was definitely her most memorable moment from the Olympics.

“Probably when the puck went in and everybody got to chuck our gloves and sticks and just celebrate with one another and sing our national anthem proudly,” said Keller.

City and state leaders greeted the hockey players to thank them for representing not only the U.S. but also Boston on the biggest stage in sports.

“These are fantastic athletes, they are playing world class hockey, unbelievable, and we’re so lucky to have so many of them who are just returning from Milan with medals,” said Gov. Maura Healey.

Boston Fleet’s head coach says he’s beyond proud of his players and the role models they’ve become for girls who want to play hockey.

“Whether you know, they’re playing minor hockey now or just getting into the sport, that’s what you hope to do as professional athletes is inspire people around the world and I think they’ve done a really good job of that,” said Kris Sparre, Head Coach of Boston Fleet.

The Boston Fleet usually play at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, but they have some games coming up in Boston, including one at TD Garden in April.

