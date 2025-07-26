U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski opens up about infertility, IVF, miscarriage, surrogacy

July 25th marks World IVF Day, celebrating the birth of the first baby born following conception by in vitro fertilization in 1978.

Despite advancements in infertility treatments, many individuals still face challenges and feelings of isolation during their journey.

Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski shared her personal struggles with infertility, IVF, pregnancy loss, and surrogacy, aiming to advocate and support others facing similar challenges. “It’s scary to sort of tell my story,” Lipinski said, emphasizing the importance of community and support in overcoming feelings of loneliness.

Dr. Lucky Sekhon, an IVF specialist, noted that infertility is common and can affect anyone, stressing that unexplained infertility does not mean there is no treatment available.

Tara Lipinski described her experience with infertility as a journey filled with uncertainty and emotional challenges. She recounted moments of ‘doom scrolling,’ searching for hope and support from others who had similar experiences.

Lipinski highlighted the difficulty of balancing her career with her personal struggles, often having to manage treatments while working on live television.

Dr. Sekhon explained that infertility does not discriminate and is extremely common, urging those affected to remember they are not alone, and it is not their fault.

Lipinski’s story underscores the importance of open conversations about infertility, IVF, and surrogacy to normalize these experiences and reduce feelings of blame or shame.

World IVF Day serves as a reminder of the progress made in fertility treatments and the ongoing need for support and awareness for those facing infertility challenges.

There is an online community of vetted resources, including Fertility Out Loud and Massachusetts-based All Paths Family Building.

