Upped security at Boston school after students ‘inappropriately touched’ by ‘weird’ man, police say

BOSTON — There will be an increased security presence at a school in Boston as police search for a man accused of “inappropriately touching” students on campus, officials said.

A Boston Public Schools spokesperson said a “suspicious individual” recently touched a “few” students as they traveled between buildings at the Snowden International School at 150 Newbury Street.

Officers responding to the school around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday learned a black man wearing a black Northface jacket, a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black Air Force 1 sneakers had been talking with students as they exited and entered a building on campus, according to a Boston police report.

The students told officers that they had spotted the man “hanging around the school area” in the past, approaching students and asking for phone numbers, police said. One student alleged that the man touched his chest and asked, “Yo bro, do you work out.”

Another student told police that he started texting with the man, but blocked his number when the suspect began acting “weird.”

Snowden officials are working closely with police to identify the suspect and Boston Public Schools Safety Services will have an increased presence at the school “over the coming days.”

“We are also encouraging families to remind students about the importance of being aware of their surroundings and reporting any concerning behavior to their school,” the BPS spokesperson said. “The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority.”

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

