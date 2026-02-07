Updated town-by-town totals: How much snow has fallen in Mass. so far?

BOSTON — Another winter storm hit Massachusetts on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 10″ of snow in some areas through Sunday morning.

A winter storm watch was issued in Essex County until late Saturday night, while other areas will see winter weather advisories throughout the day.

Here’s a look at some snow totals so far as of 10:25 Saturday morning:

Marblehead: 11.5″

Beverly: 11″

Salem: 10″

Danvers: 9.3″

Ipswich: 5.5″

Hamilton: 5″

Peabody: 4.5″

North Andover: 4″

Marlborough: 3.9″

Topsfield: 3″

Dudley: 2.8″

North Amherst: 2.7″

Springfield: 2.5″

Cheshire: 2.4″

Worcester: 2.2″

Ashburnham: 2.2″

Sturbridge: 2.2″

Pepperell: 2″

Berlin: 1.5″

Holland: 1.5″

Franklin: 1″

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

