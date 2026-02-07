Local

Updated town-by-town totals: How much snow has fallen in Mass. so far?

By Boston 25 News Staff
Winter Weather Boston A man digs out his car on Beacon Hill following a winter storm that dump more than a foot of snow across the region, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)
BOSTON — Another winter storm hit Massachusetts on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 10″ of snow in some areas through Sunday morning.

New snow fall map: Weekend storm could bring up to 10 inches of snow to Mass.

A winter storm watch was issued in Essex County until late Saturday night, while other areas will see winter weather advisories throughout the day.

Here’s a look at some snow totals so far as of 10:25 Saturday morning:

  • Marblehead: 11.5″
  • Beverly: 11″
  • Salem: 10″
  • Danvers: 9.3″
  • Ipswich: 5.5″
  • Hamilton: 5″
  • Peabody: 4.5″
  • North Andover: 4″
  • Marlborough: 3.9″
  • Topsfield: 3″
  • Dudley: 2.8″
  • North Amherst: 2.7″
  • Springfield: 2.5″
  • Cheshire: 2.4″
  • Worcester: 2.2″
  • Ashburnham: 2.2″
  • Sturbridge: 2.2″
  • Pepperell: 2″
  • Berlin: 1.5″
  • Holland: 1.5″
  • Franklin: 1″

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

