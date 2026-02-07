Updated town-by-town totals: How much snow has fallen in Mass. so far?

BOSTON — Another winter storm hit Massachusetts on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 10″ of snow in some areas through Sunday morning.
A winter storm watch was issued in Essex County until late Saturday night, while other areas will see winter weather advisories throughout the day.
Here’s a look at some snow totals so far as of 10:25 Saturday morning:
- Marblehead: 11.5″
- Beverly: 11″
- Salem: 10″
- Danvers: 9.3″
- Ipswich: 5.5″
- Hamilton: 5″
- Peabody: 4.5″
- North Andover: 4″
- Marlborough: 3.9″
- Topsfield: 3″
- Dudley: 2.8″
- North Amherst: 2.7″
- Springfield: 2.5″
- Cheshire: 2.4″
- Worcester: 2.2″
- Ashburnham: 2.2″
- Sturbridge: 2.2″
- Pepperell: 2″
- Berlin: 1.5″
- Holland: 1.5″
- Franklin: 1″
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
