Officials release ID, autopsy results for man found shot behind busy New Hampshire store

MILFORD, N.H. — New details have been released in the shooting death of a man found behind a busy New Hampshire store.

Officials identified the victim as Gage Cassen, age 18, of Derry, N.H.

Cassen’s body was found behind the Dollar General store on Wilton Road in Milford, N.H., following reports of shots fired, Thursday night. An autopsy was performed by the state’s Medical Examiner on Friday. As a result, it was determined that Cassen died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

The death is considered a homicide, according to the AG.

An investigation into this death is ongoing. Officials ask anyone with any information to please reach out to the New Hampshire State Police.

