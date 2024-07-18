Update: Missing East Boston boy located, according to police

BOSTON — 10:15 p.m. Update: Police say they have located 11-year-old Lenny Granadao of East Boston.

No further details were immediately available.

Update- Cancel BPD Missing Person Alert: 11-Year-Old Lenny Granadao, Of East Boston has been located. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 18, 2024

Original article: Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing child with autism in East Boston.

11-year-old Lenny Granadao was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Prescott Street wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and green shoes, according to authorities.

He is described as a Hispanic, 5′6″, 120lb male with a skinny build.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or Area A-7 Detectives at 617-343-4234.

