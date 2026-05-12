Up to 80 displaced after fire at apartment complex in North Attleboro, several pets missing

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Firefighters battled a massive fire at an apartment complex in North Attleboro.

At around 2:05 p.m., officials received a report of a fire in an air conditioning unit at 30 Juniper Road, a 34-unit three-story apartment complex.

Responding crews immediately began an aggressive interior and exterior attack.

By 3:10 p.m., the fire had escalated to seven alarms, due in part to water supply challenges at the scene. The fire was knocked down by 4:05 p.m.

All residents were evacuated safely; however, several pets remain unaccounted for, and 60 to 80 residents were displaced.

The building sustained significant damage and is currently being evaluated by a structural engineer, according to North Attleboro Fire Department. Residents and their pets will be displaced until further notice.

The American Red Cross has established an emergency shelter at the North Attleborough Middle School where support services and emergency assistance are being provided.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group