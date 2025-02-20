‘Unresponsive’ child rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Boston police say

BOSTON — Emergency medical personnel rushed an “unresponsive” child to a Boston-area hospital in life-threatening condition Thursday afternoon, police say.

Boston police received a call of an unresponsive child in the area of 230 Bowdoin Street around 2:30 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson told Boston 25.

The child was put into an ambulance and rushed to a nearby hospital in life-threatening conditions, police said.

Boston police were not able to share more specific information regarding the child’s injuries or how they suffered them.Boston 25 News is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

