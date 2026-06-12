2 Southwest planes collide at T.F. Green airport in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI — Two Southwest planes collided at T.F. Green airport in Rhode Island on Thursday night.

The FAA says the plane’s wing made contact with the other plane’s tail as it was pushing back from the gate.

Some passengers say they had to alert the cockpit after the collision because the plane kept moving.

Southwest says they are investigating and inspecting both planes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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