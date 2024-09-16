Unlicensed Needham acupuncturist charged with indecent assault on client, police say

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities are asking potential victims to come forward after a Needham man who worked at an acupuncture clinic was arrested for allegedly assaulting a young client.

56-year-old Qunhao Zhang was charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over.

Needham Police say they received a report on September 13 just before 12:30 p.m. of an indecent assault and battery at Boston Acupuncture Center (Chinese) and Herbal Medicine on Highland Avenue.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Zhang and he was taken into custody at his home around 7:23 p.m.

Officials say Zhang had his acupuncture license revoked by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine in the Fall of 2022.

“We are seeking information from other clients that may have had anything similar occur to them,” police wrote in a social media post. “Please contact the Needham Police Department at 781-455-7570 if you have any related information or concerns.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

