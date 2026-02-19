United States wins 3rd Olympic gold in women’s hockey, beating Canada 2-1 on Megan Keller’s OT goal

Defender Megan Keller backhanded in a shot 4:07 into overtime and the United States won its third women’s hockey gold medal with a 2-1 victory over Canada at the Milan Cortina Games to close another thrilling chapter of one of sports most heated rivalries.

U.S. captain Hilary Knight, in her fifth and final Olympics, forced overtime by tipping in Laila Edwards’ shot from the blue line with 2:04 remaining in regulation.

With the sides playing three-on-three, Keller broke up the left wing and pushed past defender Claire Thompson. Driving to the net, the U.S. assistant captain got off a backhander that beat Ann-Renee Desbiens over her left pad.

