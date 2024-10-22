United flight delayed at Logan Airport after engine issue caused fire, officials say

BOSTON — An engine issue on a United Airlines flight delayed the plane’s departure Monday night after it caused a fire.

According to a United Airlines spokesperson, flight 2136 from Boston to Washington Dulles Airport had an issue with the engine that caused a small grass fire behind it as it was taxing.

There were 162 passengers and 6 crew members on board the Boeing 737-800, but no reported injuries.

The plane taxied to the gate under its own power and never left the ground. Passengers deplaned normally and the flight departed around 9 p.m., according to airline officials.

