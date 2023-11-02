United Airlines flight scrapes tail during takeoff at Logan Airport, officials say

BOSTON — A flight taking off at Logan Airport Wednesday night was forced to return after a reported tail problem.

The FAA says the crew of United Airlines Flight 2396 reported scraping the tail of the plane on the runway during takeoff around 8:30 p.m. The plane, a Boeing 737 headed to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, was forced to return and landed safely.

It is unknown how many passengers were on board. There were no reports of any injuries.

United Airlines said passengers will be accommodated on the next available flight to Newark.

The FAA is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

