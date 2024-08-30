‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Boston College standout, NHL star dies in accident before sister’s wedding

BOSTON — Boston College hockey standout and NHL star Johnny Gaudreau died Thursday night in a reported bike accident that also claimed the life of his brother, just one day before they were slated to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.

Gaudreau, 31, and his brother, Matthew, were killed while biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, The Columbus Dispatch reported, citing a local news outlet’s account of the crash.

Gaudreau was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, scoring 12 goals across 81 games last season.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the team said in a statement Friday morning. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Gaudreau and his brother were set to take part in their sister Katie’s wedding on Friday in Philadelphia, a post on The Knot showed.

Gaudreau spent two years in Columbus and nine seasons in Calgary before that. In 2014, while at Boston College, he won the Hobey Baker Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding Division I men’s college hockey player.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone who saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets,” the Blue Jackets said.

The Blue Jackets added, “He thrilled fans in a way only ‘Johnny Hockey’ could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy. At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

Gaudreau leaves behind his wife, Meredith, his two children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, family, and friends.

