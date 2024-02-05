‘Underestimate Boston? At ya peril’: Dunkin’ drops new ad featuring Ben Affleck the ‘pop star’

BOSTON — Ben Affleck appears poised to become the next big pop star in a new commercial released by Dunkin’ that aired during the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The commercial follows Affleck as he attempts to cultivate a pop persona, and it opens by poking fun at his “Sad Affleck” moment from the 2023 Grammys when he appeared to be bored in a photo with Jennifer Lopez.

In response to the moment, Affleck said in the advertisement that he wasn’t bored but instead studying those in attendance.

'Sad Affleck' (Dunkin')

“He’s bored, no. Studying. Always watching,” Affleck says. “I can do that. How hard can it be?”

Affleck calls Lopez at one point in the commercial and asks for feedback on his stage name.

“I even have like a persona, like J.Lo and B.Lo,” Affleck says. “That’s the bad version obviously.”

Affleck also turns to local social media influencer Charli D’Amelio for tips on TikTok dances.

“They tell you you’re no good, you’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy, white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key and you’re not coordinated. “That means I can’t be a pop star?” Affleck says. ““Underestimate Boston at your peril.”

Affleck ends the video with a nod to his wife’s new album, “This is me know.”

