Under $3 a gallon? These 10 Mass. gas stations have the cheapest fuel prices

BROCKTON, Mass. — The ongoing military conflict in Iran has caused gas prices in Massachusetts to surge in recent days, but Bay Staters still have options for finding fuel under $3 a gallon.

As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts was $3.44, up 4 cents from yesterday and 40 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

Locally, gas is 13 cents lower than the national average of $3.57 a gallon. With that said, where can drivers find the cheapest gas in Massachusetts?

According to GasBuddy, these are the 10 gas stations with the cheapest gas prices in Massachusetts:

Speedway at 296 North Pearl Street in Brockton: $2.62 a gallon Mobil at 303 North Main Street in Brockton: $2.65 a gallon Quik Stop at 350 Main Street in Hudson: $2.76 a gallon Merry Mart at 931 Salem Street in Groveland: $2.79 a gallon Pete’s Gas ‘n Go at 100 East Street in Ware: $2.89 a gallon E&J Gas at 400 South Franklin Street in Holbrook: $2.93 a gallon Cumberland Farms at 668 Chestnut Street in Lynn: $2.95 a gallon Sal’s at 385 South Franklin Street in Holbrook: $2.97 a gallon Holbrook Gas at 53 South Franklin Street in Holbrook: $2.97 a gallon Speedway at 184 Madison Street in Worcester: $2.98 a gallon

Drivers have been feeling pain at the pump from the skyrocketing costs because an ongoing disruption of petroleum cargos through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical passageway for a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply — continues to put pressure on petroleum prices.

In an effort to reduce crude oil prices, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday that its member countries will release 400 million barrels of emergency oil reserves, marking the largest distribution in history.

So, how can drivers save on gas amid the Iran conflict? AAA shared the following tips:

Check your tire pressure: Improperly inflated tires can have a significant impact on fuel economy. Check the recommended tire pressure for your vehicle by looking at the sticker located on the door jamb on the driver’s side and make sure your tires are set to the correct pressure.

Shop around. Be strategic about fueling up so you can reward the gas station offering the best price with your business. Don’t wait until you’re on empty, which might force you to fill up at a more expensive station, like those at rest stops or right off the highway.

Don’t speed. As speed increases above 50mph, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly.

Know which fuel you really need. AAA research has found that unless premium fuel is recommended or required by your car’s manufacturer, it provides no added benefit.

Leverage rewards and discounts. Many gas stations offer discounted prices for drivers who use their app or other rewards programs. AAA members can also save at the pump by signing up for Shell Fuel Rewards .

After soaring above $100 a barrel when trading began Sunday evening, crude oil prices have since eased back to below $90.

