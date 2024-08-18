‘Unbelievable’: Norwood ice cream shop continues cause of boy’s stand shut down by town

Furlong’s Candies in Norwood drew hundreds Saturday for a community event raising money for the Boston Bear Cubs – an initiative started by a local boy who’s ice cream shop was shut down.

The Boston Bear Cubs are a Canton-based hockey program for young adults with disabilities.

Danny Doherty, a 12-year-old from Norwood, had his ice cream shop shut down last week by the Norwood Health Department after a complaint. He planned to donate half his earnings to the Bear Cubs – his brother’s hockey team.

Local donors and Furlong’s decided to continue Danny’s cause.

“It’s overwhelming in a good way,” said Nancy Doherty, Danny’s mother. “Look at us. This is unbelievable.”

In collaboration with Mix 104.1, the ice cream shop plans to donate half its earnings from Saturday afternoon to the hockey program.

John Quill, manager of the Bear Cubs anticipates from the event and local donors, they will have raised more than $10,000 for the team.

He continued, “We’ll be able to give a break on tuition. We’ll be able to give the parents breaks on fundraisers. It’s our 20th anniversary season. So, I hope we can order special jerseys.”

Furlong’s told Boston 25 Saturday the fundraiser was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

“Sometimes what seems like the worst situation turns out to be the best situation,” said Nancy Thrasher, one of the owners of Furlong’s.

Nancy Doherty said it’s been a whirl week for her whole family – but a learning lesson for her son.

She finished, “In the face of adversity, think a little differently and see what you can do … If you run into a mountain, maybe you can make it into a mole hill.”

Doherty said they are done with ice cream, and Danny will soon move forward with other ventures as a local entrepreneur.

