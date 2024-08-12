Norwood boy raising money for brother’s hockey team has ice cream stand shut down by health dept.

A 12-year-old boy was forced to close his ice cream stand after a complaint was sent to the Norwood Health Department.

Nancy Doherty says her son Danny was bored this summer and wanted a job, so he decided to make ice cream to sell.

His mother told him he had to donate at least half the money raised to a charity of his choice.

So Danny decided to donate to the Boston Bear Cubs, his brother’s hockey team.

They set up shop outside their home in Norwood, and friends and neighbors stopped by last week to buy ice cream.

Norwood boy raising money for brother’s hockey team has ice cream stand shutdown by health dept.

But then a few days later, the family got a letter from the Norwood Health Department, telling them to shut down the ice cream stand since it was against state code.

“The health department is just doing their job, they’re responding to a complaint, I was more disappointed and kind of shocked that somebody thought that this was something worth complaining about, a little ice cream stand serving 20 people that we know,” said Nancy Doherty.

So the family decided to just give away the rest of the ice cream they had made this weekend, and because of the complaint, they got even more attention.

Danny was able to raise more than $1,000 on Saturday for the Boston Bear Cubs.

“Clearly it’s against Massachusetts food code, we have no intention of continuing, but we really are thankful for whoever tattled on us at this point because now this organization has received so much exposure to the general public and we really hope that this generates other donations for them,” said Doherty.

The Boston Bear Cubs is a hockey team based in Canton for kids and young adults with disabilities.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group