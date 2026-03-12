UMass Amherst researchers build bike simulator to study, improve cyclist safety

MASS. — They’re a great way to get some exercise and fresh air while beating the traffic jams. But hopping on a bicycle isn’t without risks.

According to state data, Massachusetts averaged seven bicyclist deaths per year between 2017 and 2021.

This represents two percent of motor vehicle crash fatalities. But researchers at UMass Amherst have been developing a new tool to help improve safety.

“The idea is that we’re going to use the bike simulator to assess different infrastructure designs. Whether those are for bike lanes or the integration of bike lanes and bus stops to understand how bicyclists interact with those,” said Professor Dr. Eleni Christofa. Christofa has been conducting bike safety research for nearly a decade, using a driving simulator and field studies. But researchers at the Human Performance Lab at UMass Amherst realized a bike simulator would allow them to collect data from the perspective of the bicyclists by putting them in situations where they’re riding, while also analyzing their behaviors like speed, reaction time, and what they’re viewing. This could provide insight on hazard perception, and an understanding on how to make biking safer.

The bike simulator is helping more than just bicyclists. A long line of students have been involved with building the simulator’s hardware and software from scratch. “We try to replicate a real world scene, This is actually a place in Boston,” PhD student Thomas Yang explained. Yang pointed out the tilting sensor, steering sensor, and speed sensor on the simulator. But like all simulators, there are limitations. The stationary bike can’t tilt as a rider makes a turn, and it’s tough to replicate other conditions. “It’s hard to make uphill or downhill scenes,” said Yang. But the professors say a simulator adds value to other research. “In a simulation, we can put together an event where you might be riding a bicycle and in conflict with a truck and a pedestrian at the same time, which would be very difficult for us to do in real life.” Researchers believe the data collected could steer city officials to implement certain types of infrastructure, hopefully encouraging more people to try biking. The lab is putting the finishing touches on the bike simulator this semester. They’re confident they’ll begin recruiting volunteers and collecting data by the summer.

