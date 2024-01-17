U of M dance team goes viral after nationals performance to Aerosmith’s hit ‘Dream On’

ORLANDO, Fla. — You’ve probably seen it all over your For You Page on TikTok, and if you haven’t it’s a performance to watch.

The University of Minnesota Dance Team took home that hardware in the Division IA – Pom category at the 2024 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championships in Orlando, Florida.

However, it’s their jazz routine that placed second that took the internet by storm.

The Gophers danced to an almost four-minute routine to Boston’s Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On,’ a tribute to their 2004 national team performance which was the first year the team became back-to-back national champions.

“This performance is something we’ll remember for a lifetime, and will forever be our love letter to the legacy of our beloved program,” the team wrote on Instagram.

Many were shocked at the team’s aerials, turns, spins, and synchronization.

“This is badass,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on X.

“To our 2023-2024 team, this dance is YOURS. You poured your love, creativity, and heart into crafting and creating this dance... you all are a gift to this legacy!🥹✨,” the team continued to write.

The team placed 2nd place in Division 1A Jazz, behind Ohio State University.

