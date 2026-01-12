Two women with Boston roots featured in national tour of Sound of Music

BOSTON — The hills are alive with the sound of music – and so is Boston these days.

The beloved story of the Von Trapp family singers is now on the Citizens Opera House stage.

For several of the performers, this is something of a homecoming.

Most people are familiar with the iconic movie from 1965, which featured Julie Andrews and Christoper Plummer.

Cayleigh Capaldi is playing the Maria, the role which solidified Andrew’s status as an international star.

“It’s incredible to play this role. Maria has been interpreted by some incredible women over the decades,” Capaldi said. “They wanted Maria to be different from past Marias, so in that way, I don’t have a blond bob.”

Mary Martin won a Tony Award for best actress in a musical in 1960 when she originated the role of Maria on Broadway.

Performing in Boston is special for Capaldi.

She earned a degree from the Berklee College of Music.

Her mother, Leigh Zimmerman, began her career as a performer here.

“She got her start at Boston Ballet. She was a dancer and went to high school in this area. She lived her life for the years she danced with the company at the Wang Center.”

Tess Primack, who plays Sister Margarita in this production, also got her start on a Boston-area stage.

“I was a theater kid growing up. I was in the Sound of Music when I was seven, and I played Marta at a community theater,” explained Primack. “I played Marie when I was a teenager in Chestnut Hill at a theater camp.”

Primack loves a good revival and even appeared on Broadway in a recent production of Fiddler on the Roof.

But familiarity can create challenges.

“I think people expect to see the movie. They’re expecting to see Julie Andrews. I think what’s exciting about our show is that it’s still very much the story that people know and love, but this is an all-new tour. There are new costumes, a new direction, new lighting, a new set, and it’s beautiful to look at.”

The story is the same, with Captain Von Trapp standing up for what he believes in and ultimately fleeing his home with his entire family to preserve his values.

Both women think this production of The Sound of Music is well-timed.

Primack said, “In terms of why the show is important, there is something for everyone, and I think it’s about following your heart and doing what is right in the face of adversity.”

Capaldi added, “The most important thing about history is we don’t forget it, and we learn from it, and we keep telling it, so we don’t repeat it. I think art is the best medium to get that message through to people.”

Primack is a graduate of Newton South High School.

She said it’s great to be home, seeing old friends, and being able to stay with her parents.

The Sound of Music will be at the Citizen Opera House through January 18th.

