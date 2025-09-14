Two women arrested, held on $15,000 bail after drug bust in Boston

BOSTON — Two women have been arrested and are being held on $15,000 bail following a drug bust in the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard area of Boston, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

The arrests occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday when officers witnessed 33-year-old Breanna James of Mansfield and 43-year-old Amnesty Davis of Dorchester engaging in a drug transaction with a third woman.

Officers approached the third woman, who admitted to purchasing $10 worth of crack cocaine from the pair.

Upon arresting James and Davis, officers found $10 in Davis’s hand and $100 in James’s bra. A further search revealed 40 plastic bags of crack cocaine and 20 plastic bags of fentanyl on James.

During booking, an additional $350 was found in James’s bra. Davis has default warrants in Quincy for shoplifting, Worcester for intimidation of a witness, and Boston for trafficking a Class A substance.

James was charged with multiple drug offenses, including: distribution of a Class B substance, trafficking fentanyl above 10 grams, possession of Class B substance with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Davis was charged with just distribution of a Class B substance and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Both women are expected to be back in court on October 6 for a probable cause hearing.

