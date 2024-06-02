Two Westboro residents rescued from burning building

WESTBORO, Mass. — Two Westboro residents were rescued after a building became engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., Westboro firefighters rushed to South Street to find heavy flames erupting from the rear of the building and two people trapped on the roof.

Firefighters used ground ladders to rescue the two people from the flames before extinguishing the fire around 2:40 a.m.

“Tried to get off on the roof, window latch is right there, you can see the window knocked out right there,” said Tom Carindale, gesturing to the decimated structure behind him. “Entire roof right there was engulfed in flames. We had to jump up there and signal to the fire department to get us down with a ladder.”

“In the silhouette of the smoke of the roof, we could see two civilians on that roof structure unable to get down,” a firefighter told Boston 25.

Neither of the trapped individuals were hurt. Fire officials say the building suffered about $1 million in damage to the upstairs apartments and the restaurant below.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Westborough Fire Department and the District 14 Fire Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

