Two teens killed, another injured after single-vehicle crash in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Two teens are dead after an overnight crash in New Bedford.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney, just before 2 a.m. Massachusetts State Police received a 911 call of a single-car crash in the area of mile marker 2.1 on Route 140 South in New Bedford.

Upon arrival, first responders located a gray 2019 Honda Civic with significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, in the wooded area to the right of the roadway.

First responders also located two individuals who had been ejected from the vehicle.

A 17-year-old male from West Yarmouth was located in the vicinity of the vehicle with significant trauma and pronounced dead on scene.

A 15-year-old female was also in the area of the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old male from Dartmouth, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed down for investigators to investigate the scene and reopened to normal traffic shortly after 5 a.m.

No information is available regarding their identities, and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

