Two dead after single-vehicle crash in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in New Bedford.

According to State police, on Saturday, around 2 a.m., troopers responded to a with life-threatening injuries along Route 140 South at mile marker 2.1 in New Bedford.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 2019 Honda Civic with significant damage off the road, and one of the occupants was deceased on scene.

First responders transported the remaining three occupants to a local hospital. After the transport, a second occupant died from their injuries.

The road was shortly closed down for investigators to investigate the scene.

The road reopened to normal traffic shortly after 5 a.m.

No information is available regarding their identities, and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group