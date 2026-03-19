Two teens arrested after armed robbery of a woman in Charlestown

BOSTON — Two teens have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Charlestown.

According to police, officers responded around 4:32 p.m. Wednesday to a reported armed robbery near 22 Prospect St.

Upon arrival, they spoke with the victim, who said she had been walking near Adams Street and Mount Vernon Street when two men approached her from behind.

The suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the woman, stole her purse, and fled toward Monument Square.

A witness told police he saw two men running in the area and provided a description. Shortly after, a second witness reported finding a purse and several credit cards scattered behind a home on Chestnut Street. The witness was able to identify the victim as the owner of the items.

At the same time, officers were called to a separate incident near 85 Monument St. There, they encountered two individuals who matched the robbery suspects’ descriptions. When officers approached, the pair fled.

Following a brief foot pursuit, officers took both suspects into custody near 17 Carney Court.

Police identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Davonte Jordan of Charlestown. The second suspect is a 14-year-old male from Charlestown.

During booking, officers recovered the victim’s credit card from the juvenile suspect’s belongings.

Jordan is charged with armed, masked robbery of an elderly person, receiving stolen property, and trespassing.

The juvenile male suspect is charged with delinquent to wit: armed masked robbery of an elderly person, receiving stolen property, and trespassing.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group