Two teenagers arrested after multiple pedestrians shot by paintball gun in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two teenagers were arrested after multiple pedestrians were shot by a paintball gun in Worcester.

According to Worcester police, on February 9 officers were dispatched to several incidents where pedestrians reported being shot by a paintball gun.

Pedestrians were covered in paint and said that a gray Honda Civic had stopped near them and then a male fired paintballs at them.

Worcester police issued a BOLO for the vehicle.

On February 10 around 12:05 a.m., a patrol officer noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed from Pleasant to Hudson Street. The vehicle’s license plate matched the vehicle described by the paintball victims, police said.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and as the officer approached the vehicle, a male took off running toward Pleasant St.

The 16-year-old was located and taken into custody, his name was not released.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as David Asemani, 19 who had a suspended driver’s license and was placed under arrest.

A paintball gun was also located inside the vehicle.

Both males are being charged with multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group