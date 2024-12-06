Two taken to hospital after being hit by school bus in Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass. — Two people have been taken to the hospital after being hit by a school bus outside a school in Jamaica Plain Friday.

A school bus hit a child and an adult outside the Curley K-8 school on Pershing Road just after 3:00 p.m., according to Boston police.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening

The bus also took down part of a chainlink fence in the collision.

The incident is under investigation by Boston police.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Public Schools for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

