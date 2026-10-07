Two suspects sought in stabbing of off-duty NYPD detective arrested in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Two suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty New York City police detective were arrested overnight at a home in Lynn.

According to the New York Police Department, Detective Jose Mercedes was stabbed multiple times and robbed of his chain on Friday, Oct. 2, near Rochambeau Avenue and East 208th Street in the Bronx. The suspects were last seen fleeing the area on a motorized bike.

Despite his serious injuries, Mercedes chase after the suspects on foot. He was discharged from Jacobi Medical Center on Monday.

“Today, in another incredible feat of strength and determination, Detective Mercedes got up from his wheelchair and walked out of Jacobi Medical Center on his own two feet,” said NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

“Hundreds of members of the NYPD were there to cheer their brother on. The entire department stands behind Detective Mercedes as he continues his recovery. And the greatest detectives in the world will relentlessly pursue those responsible for this crime.”

This past Friday, NYPD Detective Jose Mercedes was stabbed multiple times during a robbery in the Bronx. Despite his serious injuries, Detective Mercedes chased after his attackers on foot. Today, in another incredible feat of strength and determination, Detective Mercedes got up from his wheelchair and walked out of Jacobi Medical Center on his own two feet. Hundreds of members of the NYPD were there to cheer their brother on. The entire department stands behind Detective Mercedes as he continues his recovery. And the greatest detectives in the world will relentlessly pursue those responsible for this crime. — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) October 6, 2026

NYPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Boston Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested D’Angelo Caraballo and Sneider Mejia overnight in Lynn in connection with the attempted murder of the off-duty detective.

Authorities said the two men were found hiding in the basement of the home where they were taken into custody.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a post on X that both Caraballo and Bautista are here illegally from the Dominican Republican and were released into the country by former President Joe Biden.

DHS said both men have lengthy criminal records and prior arrests.

Two suspects sought in stabbing of off-duty NYPD detective arrested in Lynn

“These illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic are suspects in the stabbing and attempted robbery of an off-duty NYPD detective,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

“Both of these suspects were RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration, and despite multiple prior arrests in New York, sanctuary politicians refused to cooperate with ICE and released them. This horrific crime could have been prevented if it weren’t for Biden’s open borders and the America Last policies of New York sanctuary politicians.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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