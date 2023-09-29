Two Sharon police officers fined thousands for sneaking into exclusive club at Patriots game

SHARON, Mass. — Two Sharon police officers were fined in civil penalties for using their positions to get into an exclusive suite at a New England Patriots game without tickets last year, officials announced.

The State Ethics Commission announced Thursday that Officers John Avelar and Robert Awad paid thousands in penalties for violating the state’s conflict of interest laws. Officer Avelar paid $8,000 and officer Awad paid $4,000.

Avelar asked Awad, who was working the security detail at the game on Dec. 1, 2022, to get him and his friend into the Gillette Stadium Putnam Club without tickets. That high-end indoor suite has ticket packages ranging from $6,000 to $10,000.

On the night of the game Awad met Avelar and his friend outside the stadium before he escorted them into the club. Awad told a security team member checking tickets that Avelar and the friend were “with [him]” and that Avelar was an off-duty police officer, according to Commission Executive Director David A. Wilson.

Once in the club, security tried to remove Avelar and his friend.

Director Wilson said Awad said, “What’s wrong, don’t you like cops?” and, “Why don’t you trust me?” to the security detail. Avelar and his friend then left, and Awad was also removed from security.

At the time, Awad had been a Sharon Police Officer for less than a year and was still in his probationary period, according to officials.

Avelar and Awad violated the conflict of interest law’s prohibition against public employees using their official positions to obtain valuable privileges for themselves or others that are not properly available to them.

Additionally, Avelar violated the conflict of interest law’s prohibition against public employees soliciting or receiving valuable, unwarranted benefits given for or because of their official position.

The Commission encourages public employees to contact the Commission’s Legal Division at 617-371-9500 for free advice if they have any questions regarding how the conflict of interest law may apply to them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

