Two police officers, one firefighter, and one resident injured following house fire in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Two Saugus police officers, a Saugus firefighter, and one other were injured after responding to a house fire on Thursday evening.

Firefighters believe the flames on Arcadia Avenue started in the rear of the home around 6:40 P.M.

Initially, it was believed that gunshots were heard at the residence at the time of the fire, but authorities tell Boston 25 that it was likely a propane tank that exploded.

The officers, alongside the one resident of the home, were pulled from the home and are being treated for smoke inhalation after appearing disoriented.

The resident attempted to go back in and save their dogs from the home before being pulled back out.

Several pets were removed from the home, resulting in one of them biting a firefighter.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group