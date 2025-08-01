Two people sent to hospital after 2-alarm house fire in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Two people were sent to a local hospital after a 2-alarm house fire in Maine, the state fire marshal said Friday.

Their conditions were not known Friday, officials said.

On Friday morning, Portland firefighters responded to 27 Broadway in Portland for a 2-alarm structure fire at a single-family home.

Portland, Maine fire (Maine State Fire Marshal)

The fire marshal’s office was also called in to investigate.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire conditions and rendered care to people who were inside the home.

Portland, Maine fire (Maine State Fire Marshal)

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental as a result of an electrical malfunction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

