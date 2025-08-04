Two people rushed to hospital from two separate scenes in Boston

BOSTON — Two people were rushed to the hospital after two separate crime scenes, three miles apart.

Police are investigating two scenes, one in Roxbury and one in Dorchester.

Just after midnight, Boston Police rushed over to the 280 block of Dudley Street. That’s where one person was taken to the hospital. There was a large police presence there with tape set up.

And around the same time, police in Dorchester responded to a scene at the corner of Wrentham and Florida streets. A similar situation with a tape set up and police investigating. Again, one person from this scene was taken to the hospital.

The conditions of each person transported are unknown.

Boston 25 has reached out to Boston police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

