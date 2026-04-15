Two people rushed to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON — Two people were rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Roxbury.

According to Boston Police, around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Howard Street and Julian Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

An adult victim and a juvenile victim were both struck and taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries at this time.

The vehicle did remain on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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