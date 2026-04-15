Local

Two people rushed to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in Roxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police cruiser
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Two people were rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Roxbury.

According to Boston Police, around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Howard Street and Julian Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

An adult victim and a juvenile victim were both struck and taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries at this time.

The vehicle did remain on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read