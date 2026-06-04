Two people hospitalized after train strikes truck in Hanson

An investigation is underway after two people were sent to the hospital after a train struck a truck in Hanson.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when first responders were dispatched to the area of the Pleasant Street T crossing to reports of a train vs a motor vehicle.

According to the Hanson Fire Department, they had to request assistance from the Pembroke Fire Department because their primary ambulance was already on a call.

0 of 13 HANSON TRAIN VS TRUCK (Hanson Fire Department) HANSON TRAIN VS TRUCK (Hanson Fire Department) HANSON TRAIN VS TRUCK (Hanson Police Department) HANSON TRAIN VS TRUCK (Hanson Police Department) HANSON TRAIN VS TRUCK (Hanson Police Department) HANSON TRAIN VS TRUCK (Hanson Police Department) HANSON TRAIN VS TRUCK (Hanson Police Department) HANSON TRAIN VS TRUCK (Hanson Fire Department) HANSON TRAIN VS TRUCK (Hanson Fire Department) HANSON TRAIN VS TRUCK (Hanson Fire Department) HANSON TRAIN VS TRUCK (Hanson Fire Department)

The two victims, the driver of the truck and the train engineer, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

As a result of the crash, Pleasant Street was shut down for a short period of time, but has since reopened to traffic.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as emergency personnel work to safely investigate and clear the scene,” Hanson police wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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