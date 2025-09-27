Two people hospitalized after rollover crash in Norwell

NORWELL — The Norwell Fire Department responded to a single vehicle rollover on Route 3 North before Exit 32 on Friday.

Two patients involved in the accident were transported to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.

The incident prompted a response from Engine 4 and C1 of the Norwell Fire Department.

Although Boston Medflight was requested for the emergency, it was ultimately not utilized.

The cause of the rollover and the current condition of the patients remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group