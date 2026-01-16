Two people hospitalized after crash sends vehicle off overpass in Allston

BOSTON — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash sent a vehicle tumbling off an overpass in the Boston area on Friday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., Boston police officers responded to the area of 48 Cambridge Street in Allston for a crash.

The two people injured are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police and Cambridge Police are assisting Boston police with the crash.

Massachusetts State Police are helping reroute eastbound traffic from entering Soldiers Field Road at Exit 131 for Allston Brighton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

