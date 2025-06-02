2 people dead, another injured after early morning crash on I-495 in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Two people are dead and another person is injured following an early morning crash on I-495 in Haverhill.

According to state police, around 3:45 a.m., officers received reports of a person walking in the median along the highway in the area of Exit 107.

Upon arrival, Troopers discovered Haverhill police facilitating a medical transport for a person in a nearby parking lot. The patient told police they were involved in a crash with two other people.

State police then began searching for the vehicle.

Troopers eventually located the car deep in an embankment and trees adjacent to the southbound side of the highway. They also found two people who were pronounced dead.

A temporary lane closure remains in place on I-495 southbound at exit 106.

This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours as crews complete cleanup, MassDOT says.

The crash remains under investigation, and additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

