Two people dead after serious crash on I-495 in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — Two people are dead after a serious crash on I-495 in Methuen Saturday morning.

According to state police, around 6:12 a.m., troopers responded to the area of I-495N, north of Route 213 in Methuen.

Upon arrival, troopers located a pickup truck with heavy damage into a tree in the median with four occupants inside.

According to police, multiple occupants were trapped and one was pronounced dead on the scene.

Occupants of the truck were transported to Lawrence General Hospital and a second victim in the crash was pronounced dead.

Portions of I-495 were closed down as crews investigated and all roads have reopened as of 9: 51 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

