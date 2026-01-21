Two people arrested, charged with drug-related offenses following traffic stop in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Two people have been arrested and charged with drug-related offenses following a traffic stop in Sturbridge, according to the police department.

Police say that on Friday, January 16, around 11:30 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed in the area of Main Street near Brookfield Road, prompting the officer to conduct a traffic stop.

Once near the vehicle, the officer saw two individuals: Nicholas Harrington, 32, of Holland (operator), and Joshua Conley, 34, of Southbridge (passenger). Additionally, the officer noted that there was a possible presence of drugs in the vehicle. The officer returned to his vehicle and requested backup.

When speaking to Conley and Harrington, the officer noticed a clear bag filled with a powder-like substance on the center console.

A vehicle search was conducted, where officers found equipment that is often used to ingest heroin and fentanyl, along with plastic baggies and balloons used to distribute drugs. Then, officers found a car wash mitt with 150 bags of heroin in the trunk of the vehicle.

The officer placed Harrington under arrest, but upon attempting to place Conley in custody, he resisted arrest, assaulted an officer, and then fled into the Heritage Green housing complex.

Authorities searched for Conley, who was later taken into custody from his residence in Southbridge after police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Harrington was booked at the Sturbridge police station and transferred to the Worcester County House of Correction. Because of the presence of drugs, Harrington’s vehicle was towed to the police station. A search warrant was issued for Harrington’s vehicle, where they found an additional 350 bags of heroin, three cell phones, and $600 in cash.

Harrington and Conley were arraigned in Dudley District Court Tuesday morning. Harrington was arraigned on one count of Trafficking a Class A Substance. Conley was arraigned on Possession of a Class A Substance with Intent to Distribute, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

