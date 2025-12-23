Two people are dead after serious crash outside Watertown restaurant

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Two people have died following a serious car crash in Watertown on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, around 12 p.m., a massive emergency response unfolded outside the Deluxe Town Diner in the area of Mt. Auburn Street and Bigelow Avenue, video from the scene showed.

A Boston 25 News photographer spotted state and local police surrounding a black Lexus SUV and a white Tesla that crews had roped off with yellow crime tape.

Once on the scene, police later confirmed that two people involved in the crash had passed away from their injuries.

#BREAKING: Watertown Police confirm two individuals are dead after a “serious multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash” around 1.



A tow truck’s arrived on Bigelow Ave in Watertown to remove the car that’s been covered up.



No further details on how this happened.

Nearby businesses told Coates that they heard loud screeching and an “explosion” around 1 p.m.

Alex Fernandez, a barber for “Vazquez Barber Shop,” ran outside when he heard a big bang.

“All of a sudden we hear like some wheel like err, boom like a big bang, and we all like went out and checked,” Fernandez said. “Everybody was in the car, people were screaming from, like, the injury, and assume when the police came, they took people out and stuff.”

At this time, the identities of the victims have yet to be released pending notification of kin.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” the Watertown Police Department wrote. “We ask the public to please avoid the area and allow first responders the space necessary to continue their work.”

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

