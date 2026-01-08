Two officers, civilian injured following shooting in western Mass.

HINSDALE, Mass. — Two police officers and a civilian were injured following a shooting on Wednesday, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office announced.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in Hinsdale. It was described as an isolated incident involving an officer-involved shooting.

As a result, two officers were shot, alongside one civilian. The two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the civilian is in critical condition.

The district attorney’s office said that there is no threat to the public.

There is no word on what caused the incident or the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

