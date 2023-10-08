Two million-dollar winners in Mass. as Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion

DRACUT, Mass. — Once again, no one hit the jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, but two lucky people in Massachusetts are waking up as one-million-dollar winners.

The two big tickets were sold in Dracut and West Springfield.

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were 47, 54, 57, 60, and 65 with the Powerball of 19.

With no big winner, the jackpot has now soared to $1.55 billion – the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The next drawing is on Monday night. Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

There has been no jackpot winner since July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group