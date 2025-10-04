Two men dead after early morning fire in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two men have died after an early morning fire in Chelmsford.

According to the State Fire Marshals’ office, around 4:40 a.m. a neighbor called a report a fire at 53 Mobile Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, fire crews found smoke and flames at the front and rear of the building.

Firefighters entered the building to find occupants and attack the fire.

They removed two men, both in their 50s, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Their identities are not being released at this time.

“This is a very sad day for our community and especially for the two families who lost loved ones,” said Chief Ryan. “On behalf of the Chelmsford Fire Department, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences.”

Crews brought the fire under control in about half an hour.

Investigators found no working smoke alarms at the scene.

Chief Ryan tells Boston 25 that one of the men inside the home was in a wheelchair and had just moved in last week.

“We can’t stress enough how important smoke alarms to surviving a fire at home — especially when we’re sleeping,“ said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire does not appear suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

