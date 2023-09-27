Two men arrested in connection with violent home invasion in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass — Two men who allegedly broke into a multi-million dollar home in Brookline this past July and attacked a man who was sleeping inside have been arrested, according to police.

Manuel Alicia, 31, of Tewksbury and Dominic Hardin, 34, of Lowell, were arrested after a months-long investigation Wednesday, the Brookline Police Department said.

Police also say they are looking for a third man involved in the crime, 32-year-old Corey Buchannan of Lowell.

Corey Buchannan Corey Buchannan is wanted in connection with a home invasion in Brookline, police said. (Brookline Police Department)

Officers responding to a report of a house break-in at 45 Warren Street around 2:20 a.m. on July 18, learned a pair of invaders wearing masks had forced their way into the home through a second-floor balcony and attacked a sleeping 61-year-old man, leaving him with a head laceration, according to the Brookline Police Department.

Investigators also noted that evidence recovered indicates a firearm was discharged during the invasion. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Video obtained by Boston 25 showed one of the suspects covering a surveillance camera outside of the home with what appeared to be a surgical mask.

A second suspect in a black hoodie, black mask, and blue gloves was also caught on video ducking out of the view of a surveillance camera as he snooped around below a deck.

The two arrested men are facing charges of home invasion, conspiracy, larceny over $1,200, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The two men were ordered held without bail pending a hearing on October 2, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

