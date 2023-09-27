Local

Two men arrested in connection with violent home invasion in Brookline

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Two men arrested in connection with violent home invasion in Brookline (Brookline Police Department)

BROOKLINE, Mass — Two men who allegedly broke into a multi-million dollar home in Brookline this past July and attacked a man who was sleeping inside have been arrested, according to police.

Manuel Alicia, 31, of Tewksbury and Dominic Hardin, 34, of Lowell, were arrested after a months-long investigation Wednesday, the Brookline Police Department said.

Police also say they are looking for a third man involved in the crime, 32-year-old Corey Buchannan of Lowell.

Corey Buchannan Corey Buchannan is wanted in connection with a home invasion in Brookline, police said. (Brookline Police Department)

Officers responding to a report of a house break-in at 45 Warren Street around 2:20 a.m. on July 18, learned a pair of invaders wearing masks had forced their way into the home through a second-floor balcony and attacked a sleeping 61-year-old man, leaving him with a head laceration, according to the Brookline Police Department.

Investigators also noted that evidence recovered indicates a firearm was discharged during the invasion. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Video obtained by Boston 25 showed one of the suspects covering a surveillance camera outside of the home with what appeared to be a surgical mask.

Brookline resident assaulted after 2 masked men force their way into multi-million dollar home Brookline Police Department

A second suspect in a black hoodie, black mask, and blue gloves was also caught on video ducking out of the view of a surveillance camera as he snooped around below a deck.

The two arrested men are facing charges of home invasion, conspiracy, larceny over $1,200, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The two men were ordered held without bail pending a hearing on October 2, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

