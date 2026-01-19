Two Mass. skiers rescued after getting lost on NH mountain

Two skiers from Massachusetts were rescued from getting lost on a mountain in NH on Saturday.

According to NH Fish and Game, around 4:55 p.m., crews were notified that two skiers were lost in deep snow with blizzard-like conditions on the summit of Mount Moosilakue.

When the skiers called, they said that due to strong winds and no visibility, they had lost the trail and were now stuck in a drainage in waist-deep snow.

The skiers said their phones were dying and no warm gear or light to continue.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from PEMI Valley Search and Rescue team used snowmobiles on the Old Carriage road to get 4 miles up Mount Moosilauke.

Rescuers then hiked another 1.5 miles to a drainage on the north side of the Mountain.

Rescuers then fought through extremely deep snow and thick trees, locating the skiers around 11 p.m.

The skiers were identified as Romain Tronchi, 30 of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Gabriel Mahe, 32, of Somerville, Massachusetts.

Due to weather conditions, it took over an hour to get the skiers back up and onto the trail.

Once on the trail, the skiers and rescuers were able to hike over 1.5 miles back to the snowmobiles, where everyone was relayed back down the mountain.

The full rescue was completed around 2 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

