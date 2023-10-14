Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Mass — Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Lexington.

Around 1:20 a.m. state police received several calls reporting a wrong-way driver driving south on Route North onto Route 95 North.

As troopers rushed to the area, state police received another call that a wrong-way vehicle had crashed into another vehicle at Route 95 North at Route 4/225 in Lexington.

Investigators say a 2001 Toyota RAV4 was driving northbound on Route 95 north by Exit 49 when the wrong-way operator, who was driving a 2019 Toyota Prius, was southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 95 at Exit 49.

The Prius crashed head-on into the RAV4 in the area of Exit 49B the exit for Route 4 North/225 West), state police say.

The RAV4 rotated, rolled onto its driver’s side, and engulfed in flames.

The operators of both vehicles were extricated from their vehicles by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene, state police say.

Route 95 NB at Route 4/225 in Lexington was closed for several hours to accommodate the rescue response and investigation.

The road was reopened around 6:45 this morning.

The cause of the crash including why the driver of the Prius was traveling the wrong way on the highway, remains under investigation by state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

