Two juveniles seriously injured in head-on dirt bike crash in Littleton, NH

LITTLETON, NH — Two juveniles suffered serious injuries in a head-on dirt bike crash in Littleton, NH, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to NH Fish and Game, conservation officers were notified shortly after 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 of a crash involving two juveniles on private property on Slate Ledge Road.

Both juveniles suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials said.

One juvenile was flown by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon for treatment.

The other was taken by ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group